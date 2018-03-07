Sukhad Yatra App for Highway Users: Know how to download, install, complain about potholes & more

The Sukhad Yatra app includes provision for the user to enter road quality-related information or report any accident or pothole on the highway.

Taking a note from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India focus, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways headed by Nitin Gadkari has launched a new mobile app called 'Sukhad Yatra' which is aimed to empower frequent highway users. Sukhad yatra mobile application has been developed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and offers a number of convenient features including real-time data waiting-time at toll-plazas.

The key feature of the app includes provision for the user to enter road quality-related information or to report any accident or pothole on the highway. NHAI confirms that It will also provide app users with real-time data related to waiting time expected at Plazas and various facilities like points of interest, restrooms etc. Nitin Gadkari also says that the Sukhad Yatra app can also be used by the users to purchase the FASTag tag and further facilitate the highway user experience. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways said that, "it also provide users with real-time data related to waiting time expected at Plazas, various facilities like Restaurants, Highway nest/nest mini, purchase FASTag tags etc., available across all NHs to further improve the highway user experience."

The Sukhad Yatra app looks quite easy to use and has a user friendly interface.

Along with the Sukhad Yatra mobile app, Government of India has also launched a new toll-free number, 1033, will enable users to report an emergency condition, or highway-related feedback, across the highway. The service has also integrated with various ambulance/tow away services along the road to ensure rapid response time during an emergency. The service is supported by a multi-lingual support and user location tracking features to provide the user with accurate and responsive complaint resolution.

Top-features of Sukhad Yatra Mobile App launched by Ministry of Road Transport and NHAI:

- Complain about FastTag facility/Lane

- Complain against Toll Plaza management

- Potholes and other maintenance issues

- Safety hazard during road construction along highways across India

- Poor workman ship of construction

- Online recharge FastTag cards

- Locating Point of Interests (POI) including restaurants, petrol pumps on highways, restroom etc

- Report Accident

- Real-Time data of toll plaza - Know waiting time at toll plazas

- Many other features

- Sukhad Yatra app is available both on ios and google play store and is free to download

Over the years, Government has rolled a number of mobile-based apps and this is the first app to focus on safety and development of Indian roads and highways.