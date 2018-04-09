Strom R3 Electric Car: 120 Kms range and a 3 lakh price tag for this made-in-India Electric vehicle

As we move further into the electrical revolution in automobiles, the word car is going to be used less and less. Meet the Strom R3, ah urban mobility solution, designed to help you zip your way through traffic. The Strom R3 which has been designed by a startup based out of Mumbai is not a car but a reverse layout three-wheeler that seems to draw inspiration for Briton’s Morgan garage. The three-wheeler will be offered in three spec trims or more specifically in this case configurations R3 Pure, R3 Current and R3 Bolt. With two range options on offer between 80 km and 120 kms. The Strom R3 will be available from this year onwards at a price of around Rs 3 lakh.

The top of the line Strom R3 Bolt will get a standard range of 120 km while the other two vehicles get a range of 80 km that can easily be upgraded to 120 kms. In terms of power, the Strom R3 will make a conservative 17.4 hp although it makes up for the deficit with 48 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be a carried out by a single-speed planetary transmission.

The Strom R3 doesn't miss out on the fast charging feature, although on regular power full charge is dispatched within 6-8 hours. On fast charge, the company is claiming 80% charge in as little as two hours. Regenerative braking like on Mahindra's’ Reva could potentially aid range anxiety. Like the Nissan Leaf, the Strom R3 uses a single pedal as the brake and throttle.

With 30 orders already in the works, the company has already started taking bookings for the Strom R3. Expect deliveries for this unique mobility solution to take place in November 2018. Considering that ARAI approvals for the vehicle are still pending.

Image Source: Auto.ndtv, pluginIndia