SsangYong Tivoli spied, Creta and Duster competitor’s launch in late 2017

Last year, Mahindra showcased the Tivoli at the 2016 Auto Expo and although it didn't confirm any more details, the launch seems possible later this year. The SUV has been spied in red colour at the Mahindra's office in Mumbai without any camouflage. According to the images, the car gets features such as projector headlamps with DRL's, LED tail lamps and diamond alloy wheels. The power figures are not confirmed but it is expected that the SUV will be powered by a 1.6 litre petrol and diesel engine. The petrol engine will deliver about 125 hp of power and 160 Nm of torque, while the diesel engine churns out 114hp of power and 300Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Mahindra Tivoli rear ( image source- Motorbeam)

In 2011, Mahindra and Mahindra acquired a majority stake in SsangYong Motor company of South Korea and till now the Rexton is the only product introduced by the company in India. As of now, there are no further details as to when the company will launch the Tivoli in India. However, once launched, the SUV will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Nissan Terrano and Renault Duster in its segment.

Recently, SsangYong released official sketches of the new Rexton , based on the LIV-2 concept, which was showcased at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. It is expected that the new Rexton will be launched in India soon and will be offered under the Mahindra brand. The 2017 Rexton has been codenamed as Y400 and will compete with Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

Source-Motorbeam