Mahindra U321 caught testing, will take on the Toyota Innova Crysta

Mahindra and Mahindra are testing an MPV codenamed the U321 that will be a Xylo replacement in their product portfolio. This time the U321 has been spied alongside its rival Toyota Innova Crysta in Chennai.The U321 will be developed at the Mahindra's Vehicle Development Centre- Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai.

According to the new spied images show the U321 with heavy camo, We can see that it will get LED headlamps with DRL's and rear windscreen wiper. It is expected that the U321 might get updates on the interior such as a touchscreen infotainment system. automatic climate control and will come in a 7 seat configuration.



The U321 will be based on a monocoque platform and the new platform has been developed by Mahindra’s North American Technical Center (MNATC) in Troy, Michigan. It will be powered by a 1.99 litre and 2.2 litre m-Hawk engine. The 1.99 litre diesel engine delivers 140hp of power and 320Nm of torque, while the 2.2 litre engine produces 140 hp of power and 330 Nm of torque. In addition, it is expected that the new MPV U321 could also get the 2.2 litre diesel engine and 2.5 litre diesel engine found in the Xylo. Having said that, the U321 might get a new 1.5 litre petrol engine, that might compete with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga petrol. The engine might be mated to a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission and will get 4WD or Front wheel drive configuration.

It is expected that Mahindra and Mahindra will launch the U321 by next year and it will compete with the like of Toyota Innova Crysta

