Sony XAV-AX100 introduced in India at Rs 26,990, supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The evolution of audio systems to touchscreen infotainment systems, in which the latter provides a host of information as well as play music, has also indirectly induced distractions while driving. Although some cars are available with factory-fitted touchscreen infotainment systems that seamlessly connect to a smartphone using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, not many aftermarket systems feature the smartphone integration in the infotainment system's firmware. Sony has introduced the XAV-AX100 at a price tag of Rs 26,900 that is available through the company's website as well as aftermarket dealers retailing Sony products in India. This is the first system from Sony that supports Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto. Users can seamlessly integrate their smartphone into the infotainment system which provides all the necessary features needed to access while driving. The left-centre dial controls all the voice gestures for phone calls, text messages and navigation.

In addition to the seamless connectivity, the XAV AX-100 has Sony's Dynamic Reality Amp 2 that supports up to four speakers, each of 55 Watt capacity. The amplifier removes interference in case the user increases the volume, as per the Japanese electronics manufacturer. The infotainment system also has a 10 band equaliser, rear USB and AUX ports as well as three pre-outs for installation of additional amplifiers or subwoofers or both. For additional safety, the system also supports a rear parking camera output, wherein the camera is not part of the package.

Factory fitted touchscreen infotainment systems have been limited to cars above Rs 10 lakh, and some of them are offered with smartphone integration. The Sony XAV-AX100 will allow access for its users to seamlessly connect their phone via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto at an affordable price tag.