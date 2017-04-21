Skoda Vision E electric car concept revealed at 2017 Shanghai Motor show

Skoda has showcased the Vision E electric car concept at the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show. The company announced that they will introduce five electric vehicles by 2025, and more plug in hybrids by 2019 with the Vision E being the first step towards the electric vehicles. The Vision E is based on the Volkswagen MEB electric vehicle platform and it gets two lithium-ion motors, one at the rear axle and one at the front axle. Both motors work together to switch power between the front and rear and that produces total of 302 hp of power. Skoda claims that the Vision E concept can drive upto 500km in one charge.

At the front, Skoda has given the Vision R concept newly styled LED striped headlamps and ‘Phantom grille’. The concept vehicle rides on 21 inch wheels. Inside the cabin, the concept features various screens on the dash like a 12 inch touch screen on the console for the driver to access additional controls. Also, there are an individual screen for the passenger at rear for various controls along with having an integrated mobile charging points at the doors.

In terms of safety, the Vision E gets an Eye tracking function that monitors the alertness and fatigue of the driver. In addition, it also has a heart rate monitor sensor, which alerts the driver in case of him/ her facing a serious medical problem.

The Vision E also gets advanced autonomous technology with features such as auto pilot function that helps in driving the vehicle without the human input in traffic and on the highways.