Skoda Kodiaq GT, coupe version of Kodiaq SUV to launch by 2018

Skoda launched their latest seven-seater SUV in India just sometime back and now, it seems the Czech brand is preparing its coupe version, which will be called Kodiaq GT. Skoda had initially planned the Kodiaq GT for the Chinese market and is expected to launch it in 2018. The launch may be delayed in markets outside China due manufacturing constraints, however, Skoda will consider introducing it in other regions based on a positive response. Keeping in mind an increasing popularity of coupe-styled SUV, Skoda will launch it in multiple markets including Europe. A sketch was leaked online recently, which confirms the Kodiaq coupe will carry the GT nameplate. “Customers have expressed plenty of interest,” Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier told Autocar UK, adding, “Worldwide production is part of the equation, though – we expect the group to find some capacity this year, but it is still under discussion.”

In the European markets, the Kodiaq GT will compete with upcoming Seat coupe SUV, due for launch in 2020. The Kodiaq coupe will be among other large coupe-styled SUVs with BMW introducing the X6 and existing Mercedes-Benz models like GLC Coupe and GLE Coupe.

Skoda India launched the Kodiaq in India last month at a price tag of Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV comes with the same 2.0 litre turbocharged, diesel engine that does duty on Volkswagen Tiguan. The engine produces 148 hp of power and 340 Nm of torque. The diesel engine is mated to 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox with an all-wheel drive as standard.

The SUV gets a list of features such as an electric tailgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, engine start/stop button and cruise control. On the exterior, the SUV gets features such as projector headlamps with LED DRLs, panoramic sunroof and side body cladding. The SUV comes with features such as 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link.

The Kodiaq will be the first seven-seater vehicle by Skoda in India and competes with the likes of Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner.