Skoda cars to use Dürr’s EcoInCure oven for better quality paint job

Skoda cars will now be painted using the new Dürr oven at the Mladá Boleslav main plant in the Czech Republic. Dürr is supplying all the system and application technology, including the building, for the new paint shop. The plant is designed for an output of painting 30 vehicles per hour and will be painting Skoda’s mid-range models from June 2019.

EcoInCure features nozzles with long throw distances that blow hot air into the inside of the body through the opening of the windshield. The flow velocity around the outer skin of the body during this process is minimal. This results in an undisrupted paint appearance with maximum quality. At the same time, optimum transfer of heat inside the body enables extremely homogeneous heating of both thin sheet and mass parts. The result is up to 30% shorter heating times with minimised thermal component stresses, which is especially important for drying electric vehicles and multi-substrate bodies.

The latest Dürr robotic generation is used in all process steps involved in painting. From the primer to the base coat and the clear coat line, a total of 61 EcoRP third-generation painting robots ensure efficient paint application.

The exterior painting is done by the EcoRP E043i, the first painting robot where the seventh axis is integrated into the robot’s kinematics. Two or four robots are installed in each of the exterior painting cells. The stop-and-go painting process means that they do not need a rail. This enables a much better view of the booth, and eliminating the positioning axis significantly reduces the maintenance effort in the robot cell.

The interior painting stations are equipped with the six-axis robots of the type EcoRP L133i, which are mounted on a rail. The identically constructed EcoRP L033i model without a rail is used for opening the hoods. The EcoBell3 atomizer series together with the associated EcoBell Cleaner D2 and the EcoLCC2 color changer delivers low paint and solvent consumption as well as fast color changes within the cycle time.

The third generation of Dürr robots is controlled by the also newly developed EcoRCMP2 process and motion controller. The control platform combines a multitude of sensors and actuators in the painting robot and the higher-level maintenance or control systems.

The dry separation system results in highly concentrated and especially efficiently filtered exhaust air. This enables a very compact air purification system, consisting of a highly efficient VOC adsorptive concentration system (Ecopure KPR) with downstream thermal exhaust air purification system (Ecopure TAR).

The energy needed for the Ecopure KPR system’s desorption air is recovered from the purified gas of the thermal exhaust air purification system. This reduces the investment costs for the exhaust air system by 60%. The energy requirement for exhaust air purification is reduced by 80% in this combination.