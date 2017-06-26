Skoda begins campaign ‘Dogs Die in Hot Cars’, to raise awareness on keeping dogs cool in cars

A countless number of dogs die in hot parked cars across the world every year. Skoda has stepped up to raise awareness amongst families with a new campaign 'Dogs Die in Hot Cars'. The Czech car manufacturer has teamed up with RSPCA to show families that dogs must never be left alone in parked cars and windows must be open or the aircon must be turned on while driving. People must understand that while the outside temperature may be 34 degrees Celcius, the temperature in the car cabin can raise to over 60 degrees. According to the RSPCA, there has been an 800-900% increase on social media in queries related to dogs in cars - ‘how can I keep my dog cool in the car?’, indicating that pet owners really need guidance on this subject.

Temperatures inside the car raise very quickly, for example, if the outside temperature is 22 degrees Celcius, the car cabin can heat up to 47 degrees Celcius within one hour. A dog can die within minutes in a car with such temperatures. People need to understand that a quick run to the grocery store can translate into death for a dog.

Here are some things that drivers can do this summer to ensure their pets are safe while travelling, no matter what the distance:

a) Never leave your dog alone in the vehicle so they don’t get anxious or face excessive heat

b) In hot weather, always have the window open when driving to help keep your dogs cool. Summer can be a very dangerous time for dogs to travel in cars

c) Always carry water with you to keep your dog hydrated

d) Invest in appropriate pet restraints, such as a pet barrier or seat belt, to ensure your dog remains in the back of the car throughout your journey

e) Take regular breaks to provide water for your dog

f) Wherever possible exercise your dog with a short walk during your breaks

g) When the vehicle is moving, don’t let a dog hang its head outside the car windows, no matter how much they enjoy it!

h) Before embarking on a long journey, take your dog on short journeys to get them used to travel in a car

i) Take your dog for a walk/exercise before travelling

j) Make sure there aren’t any loose items that could harm your dog in the boot or at the back seat of your car.

Car manufacturers have lately been focusing on beings other than human too nowadays. In March, Nissan came up with a customised X-Trail 4Dogs. It has food and water dispensers, a dog washer, retractable ramp, a separate area for your canine friend and more. Watch the video here: Nissan just made the perfect car for dogs beyond belief! Would you buy one?

Speaking of which, here's another video of dogs in cars. But these ones aren't in the back seat, they are actually driving a Mini. See for yourself: This is not a joke, these dogs can drive a Mini Countryman.