Skoda aims to roll out 10 new EVs by 2025: To invest €2 billion towards pure electric future

At the ongoing Geneva Motor Show 2018, Skoda has announced that it will invest 2billion Euros for the development of 10 new electric vehicles by the year 2025. The announcement clearly shows the intent of the company to dig its roots deeper and stronger in the electric vehicle territory. The company will start the production of electric vehicles by the year 2020. The brand had announced a few months back that its first electric vehicle will be launched in the year 2019. The said model will be the Superb plug-in hybrid followed by a purely electric model in the next year. Skoda unveiled its new Vision X concept at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. The said model is looking quite distinctive in the lime green candy shade. The large 20-inch wheels offer the SUV a needed character.

The new Skoda Vision X also comes with hidden door handles that is another innovative highlight. The interiors of the new Skoda Vision X are minimalistic and that makes up for one of the prime highlights of the car. There is a large screen in the centre that takes care of most of the functions of the car. Skoda is aiming to market the new Vision X as a sub-compact crossover and the car will likely be positioned below the Karoq.

The company says that its new Vision X will use almost everything to propel. That said, the car will run on CNG, petrol and will also get a purely eco-friendly electric motor. When put on the CNG mode, the new Skoda Vision X will have 130 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque on the tap.

The powertrain of the new Skoda Vision X gets two electric motors. While one of them plays a role as the starter generator of the 1.5-liter engine, the other one is a separate unit that is good for 70 Nm of instantaneous torque and is positioned on the rear axle working in sync with a lithium-ion battery. Everything combined, the Vision X is capable of up to a whopping 1000 Nm of torque and it can be either front, rear or all-wheel drive. However, the performance numbers are not that mind-boggling as a sprint from 0-100 kmph takes 9.3 seconds. 650 km of range per single full charge.