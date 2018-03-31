Shocking! Audi Q5 SUV set on fire in parking lot in Pune: Here’s what happened

An Audi Q5 SUV has been recently set on fire by two unknown men at a parking lot in the city of Pune. The incident took place in the city's Dhayari locality and the CCTV footage of the same has been doing rounds on the internet. In the video, one can see that two men go near to the rear end of the SUV, picks some stuff from the ground then puts it on the car. Soon after that, the Audi gets surrounded by flames and the men perish from the spot quite easily. The two cars next to the Audi Q5 - Maruti SX4 and Honda City also came under the flames. The investigation has started and it is not clear at the moment as to why the two men set the car on fire. Also, who exactly the two men are is a mystery at the moment. Now what remains to be seen is that whether this case turns out to be a case of pure vandalism without any reason and there is some adversary involved.

#WATCH Unidentified miscreants set ablaze an Audi car parked inside a society's garage in Pune's Dhayari, the two vehicles parked beside the Audi car also caught fire. FIR registered, police investigation underway (29.03.18) pic.twitter.com/4eVvClxYcO — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2018

The Audi Q5 SUV is priced in the market at close to Rs 50 lakh. A few months back, the company had launched the new 2018 model of the SUV and it had received 500 bookings in less than a month of its launch. The new generation Audi Q5 is based on the MLB evo platform that also underpins its elder sibling - the Audi Q7.

The new platform has also helped the car shed weight significantly. That said, the new model is 100 kg lighter than its predecessor. Extensive use of aluminium and carbon fibre has also helped considerably in this regard. More details about the incident expected to be revealed in the coming days so stay tuned with us!

