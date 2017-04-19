Seven Maruti Suzuki models in top 10 cars in 2016-17, Alto takes top spot

Maruti Suzuki has continued to maintain its stronghold on the Indian passenger car market with seven of its models making it to the list of 10 best selling cars in India in 2016-17. Maruti Suzuki Alto takes the top spot for the 13th consecutive year. In the last financial year 2015-16, the brand had six models in the list, according to data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The total passenger vehicle sales in country grew from 27,89,208 units to 30,46,727 units in FY17 - a growth by 9.23%. Maruti sold 10,74,937 units of its seven best selling models, which comprised of 35% of the total domestic passenger car sales.

Last financial year, the company which sold a total of 14,43,641 units had a market share of 47.38% in the passenger car segment. The Alto, despite facing a 8.27% decline in sales at 2,41,635 units as compared with 2,63,422 units in the year before, was the top selling passenger car in the fiscal ended 31st March.

The Wagon R climbed to second position in the year 2016-17 from fourth position last year, with sale of 1,72,346 units compared to 1,69,555 units in FY16 - a growth of 1.64%. Maruti Suzuki's compact sedan Dzire took the third spot with a 14.63% decline from 1,95,939 units in the previous year to 1,67,266 units in FY17.

Maruti Suzuki Swift slipped to fourth place in the list with sale of 1,66,885 units this financial year. In the previous fiscal the model was the third best selling model at 1,95,043 units.

Hyundai Motor India's compact car Grand i10 was the fifth best selling model in 2016-17 at 1,46,228 units swapping places with the company's Elite i20, which was sixth with 1,26,304 units.

Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback Baleno was in seventh position with 1,20,804 units followed by Renault India's entry level small car Kwid at eighth position with 1,09,341 units. The ninth spot was taken by the Vitara Brezza with 1,08,640 units while the company's another compact car Celerio took the last spot on the list with sales number of 97,361 units in 2016-17.