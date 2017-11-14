Saif Ali Khan’s Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with a 6.4 L V8 proves he’s a petrolhead

Jeep India has added a new customer to their portfolio, Actor Saif Ali Khan has just picked up the keys to a brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. Their range-topping SUV the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT retails for an eye-watering Rs 1.07 crore ex-showroom and is the SRT-tuned performance variant of the Grand Cherokee. The SRT tag which is sort of what an AMG tag is to a Mercedes, this means the Grand Cherokee SRT is not only a potent off-roader but packs a punch on the black-top as well. To commemorate the sail Saif got his keys handed to him by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) - President and Managing Director, Kevin Flynn at a dealership.

For the 1 crore plus price-tag, the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT gets a 6.4-litre HEMI V8 petrol that pumps out 469 hp and a stratospheric 650 Nm of torque. The motor comes paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and can make the dash to 100kph from rest in 4 seconds. The power is sent to the wheels through Jeep’s Quadra Trac-2 four-wheel-drive, to ensure power is sent to the wheels more efficiently. To reign in all this power, the SRT gets massive section Brembo brakes and an Active Damping suspension. The Grand Cherokee gets 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 225/60-R17s.

This is not Saif’s first affirmation as a petrol head, in fact over the years he has added more than one hot set of wheels to his garage. Starting out with a Maruti Esteem -- which is another enthusiast favourite -- his garage has seen the Lexus 470 SUV, BMW 7-series, Toyota Land Cruiser among others. The actor also has a Ford Mustang converted to Right-hand-drive and an Audi R8 Spyder!