SAIC announces India entry with MG Motor brand, will use GM’s Halol plant

Speculations of Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor Corporation setting up shop in India can now be put to rest as the company has issued an official statement, wherein the company has confirmed its debut in the country. The manufacturer will set up its facility at the now closed Halol plant of GM India and will begin its production operations soon with the first product under the MG Motor India badge expected to roll out in the beginning of 2019. Rajeev Chaba, former Vice President, Sales and Marketing, General Motors China, will be the President and Managing Director in MG Motor India along with P Balendran, Executive Director, MG Motor India.

The British sports car brand, MG (Morris Garages) is fully-owned by SAIC Motor Corporation and the operations of the company are in line with the 'Make In India' and 'Skill India' programmes. The focus of the company will be to develop 'New Energy Vehicles', however, they have not yet revealed their product portfolio for India. “The introduction of the iconic British Sports Car Brand ‘MG' in India is an important part of SAIC Motor’s global strategy. Our aim is to provide best-in-class vehicles, integrating sophisticated British design and quality, breakthrough product features and a pleasing ownership experience. This was possible by integrating the premium technological resources through the company’s leading world-class supplier base," the company said in a statement today.

SAIC Motor Corporation recently also introduced its connected car technology in collaboration with Alibaba, so, we can expect their 'connected car space' products in the country right from the start. Considering their first product is expected to be introduced early 2019, it would make sense to bring in a mass market models. According to the company, MG Motor is one of the fastest growing brands in Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Thailand and its home country, the United Kingdom. With the introduction of the MG Motor India brand in the country, the Chinese brand, SAIC Motor Corporation will also expand its reach to one of the fastest evolving markets in the world, India.