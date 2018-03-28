Rolls-Royce Wraith even more luxurious with limited edition Luminary, starlight roof now has shooting stars

Rolls-Royce Wraith has been taken a step ahead by the British marque in terms of luxury with a bespoke collection called Luminary. Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Collection will be limited to a small number of units, which will be 'collected by Patrons of true luxury all over the world'. We've talked about Rolls-Royce's starlit roof a number of times, and now the Wraith Luminary will have a roof with star-lights along with shooting stars. Another first in the Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary will be the world debut of illuminated wooden paneling, along with the global debut of Sunburst Grey paint - solid grey with rich copper tones.

In response to an ongoing global demand for Rolls-Royce Collection Cars, the marque has created a Limited Collection of just 55 of these spectacular Wraiths.

The prized Rolls-Royce starlight headliner, a handwoven configuration of 1340 fibre optic lights which act as a glittering night sky, takes a bold new step as it incorporates shooting stars into the constellation. Taking nearly 20 hours to configure, eight shooting stars fire at random, predominantly over the front seats.

Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary’s cockpit is trimmed in Saddlery Tan, though the rear seats contrast in Anthracite leather, thus highlighting the prominence of the driver’s position. Contrast piping and stitching masterfully marry the front aesthetic to the rear. Alternatively, a more dramatic contrast can be selected by specifying Seashell coloured leather in the rear, both of which will be perfectly coalesced by the inclusion of a two-tone steering wheel.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented, “Wraith Luminary is a stunning Collection Car. It speaks directly of our contemporary Rolls-Royce brand – progressive and trailblazing; the pinnacle of hand-crafted luxury. This is a motor car that celebrates visionaries who achieve eminence in their respective fields. Indeed, this collection is for the world’s luminaries.”

The Wraith Luminary Collection’s defining feature, Tudor Oakwood, sourced from the forests of the Czech Republic, selected for its depth of colour and the density of the grain structure, is for the first time, illuminated.

As a final touch, the car’s tread plates bear the provenance of this unique collection. ‘WRAITH LUMINARY COLLECTION – ONE OF FIFTY-FIVE’ is engraved in hand-polished stainless steel.