As a follow up to the supercar that you never heard of, Rezvani, a small supercar company based in California has announced that they will build the “toughest utility vehicle on the planet”. We will, of course, have to agree, mostly because it doesn’t exist yet and partially because out of the 5 things that they have mentioned about their upcoming SUV is the fact that it will come with, and I quote “optional bulletproofing”. So who are Rezvani? Well, they are in essence this decade's equivalent of Vector. And that means we have to talk a little about the Beast, their supercar. Yes, that’s really what it’s called and it’s a reworked version of the Ariel Atom with a supercharged and turbocharged 500hp motor.

Now although you may never have heard of Rezvani, owner Fardees Rezvani doesn’t really care. He’s been getting patronage from the celebrity bunch, mostly because no one else has that kind of disposable income, disposable being the operative word.

On the subject of disposable, you could book one of the yet-to-be-named SUVs for $ 1,000 (Rs 65,000 approximately), and their website insists that deliveries will start later this year. Although if you really do put down the deposit, here’s all that Rezvani will be willing to tell you; the fact that it’s been inspired by military and built for civilians. This could either mean that the seats will have camo print or there might be an artillery gun as an optional extra, either could be as likely. It will be available in two engine option, the details of which Rezvani are yet to reveal. The SUV will be designed by Samir Sadikhov of Aston Martin DBC fame and it will be a four-door five-passenger layout built on a ladder-on-frame chassis.

The website also says that it will have a 4x4 and “high ground clearance”.

Well, then thanks, captain. Now we know what an SUV is.