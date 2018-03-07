Women’s Day 2018 Special: Renault India to extend special offers to female customers

Renault is marking this year’s International Women's Day with a series of events celebrating women’s remarkable achievements in various wala of life. International Women's Day is celebrated across the globe on March 8 every year and is quite the perfect opportunity to honour the life and determination of women. Renault India will carry on with the Women’s Day celebrations starting from 6 March to 11 March with offers concentrating on the woman buyer.

During this period, Renault India will propose special offers for women customers across its dealerships, which include free car pick & drop facility and education on the car maintenance and necessary checks with the objective of making them more self-reliant and independent.

Besides this, Renault India will also offer 10% discount on Parts & Accessories, 10% discount on Labor & Value added services (VAS), 10% discount on Renault Secure (Extended Warranty) and RSA, free vehicle check-up and health check-up for women customers during the week, son with special offer on Renault Assured insurance renewal and assured gifts to women customers.

Renault India hopes to deliver a more engaging brand experience to its female customers during the International Women’s Day weeklong celebrations through activities giving the women buyers an added privilege.

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the economic, political and social achievements of women from past, present and future. The entire world celebrates this day to highlight the endeavours and achievements of the women which give them courage and freedom to perform much better in life.