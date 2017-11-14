Renault cars winter service camp kick starts pan India: Here’s what Renault customers can expect

Renault India has just announced its winter service camp across India for the year 2017. The objective behind this initiative is to ensure the optimum performance of the cars of company’s customers during the cold weather. The Renault Winter Service Camp is scheduled from 13th to 19th November, 2017 at the brand’s service outlets countrywide. As per Renault India, the Winter Service Camp has been backed by qualified technicians who are trained to work on the technology involved. Not only this, the said camp also enables the customers to go through a car checkup that eventually helps them with an in-depth performance analysis of their beloved machine.

Renault has also announced some attractive schemes to attract customers. The company is offering a discount of 15% on selected Renault parts and accessories. Besides, the customer can also avail 15% discount on some other value-added services. This is not where the list of benefits offered come to an end.

Renault is also offering 10% discount on services like extended warranty, labour charges, roadside assistance, etc. The discount is also applicable on car wash and when it comes to purchasing selected tyre brands. In order to make the Winter Service Camp a delightful experience for the consumer, Renault is also organizing numerous engagement activities.

In other news, Renault India has recently announced the launch of My Renault mobile application that is available for download for both, Android and iOS platforms. The app comes with some handy features like personalized reminders, online service appointments and also offers a digital vault for document storage.