Renault Captur launched in India at a starting price Rs 9.99 lakh

Renault Captur crossover vehicle has made its India debut and has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-Delhi). The Captur is available in three variants-RXE, RXL, RXT and the company's will begin deliveries to its customers today. The bookings of the Renault Captur commenced in September earlier this year with an advance amount of Rs 25,000. After having tasted success with its Duster SUV, Renault India believes that it has more than just Duster in the premium space making the Captur the most premium vehicle in its product portfolio. The new crossover Captur has been positioned above Renault Duster and will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Hyundai Creta. Like the S-Cross the Captur is also available only with the diesel engine option. Renault Captur is being sold on global markets already. We get the European nomenclature 'Captur' and the same vehicle in markets like Russia is spelled is 'Kaptur'.

Variant Renault Captur Price, ex-showroom,Delhi

Petrol

Renault Captur RXE( Petrol)- Rs9.99 lakh

Renault Captur RXL(Petrol)- Rs 11.07 lakh

Renault Captur RXT( Petrol)- Rs 11.69 lakh

Diesel

Renault Captur RXE( Diesel) -Rs 11.39 lakh

Renault Captur RXL( Diesel)- Rs 12.47 lakh

Renault Captur RXT( Diesel)- Rs 13.09 lakh

Platine edition( Diesel) - Rs 13.88 lakh

The design on Renault Captur is simple yet looks sleek and proportionate. This crossover boasts an assertive character, with an aggressive design and strong personality. The headlamp cluster with dynamic turn on indicator that's first in this segment makes gives the Captur an edge over its rivals. There is a lot of chrome too but thankfully the designers haven't gone overboard with it and have managed to strike a good balance. The LED DRLs in the lower part of the bumper accentuates the sleek design of the vehicle. Renault Captur is built on the B0 platform and measures 4329 mm in length, 1813 mm in width and has a height of 1619 mm. The wheelbase measures 2673 mm and the Captur has a ground clearance of 212 mm more than S-Cross or even Creta.Also read: Renault Captur Review: Good enough to take on the Hyundai Creta?

The additional width has resulted in extra space inside the cabin and the dashboard of the vehicle is finished in black-beige interiors. It gets a touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Bluetooth and Navigation but misses out on features like Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

Renault Captur is available with a 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel engine options. The petrol engine sheds a max power of 104 bhp and 142 Nm of torque mated to a 5-Speed manual gearbox while the diesel motor makes 108 bhp and 240 Nm of torque and gets a six-speed manual transmission. The Captur is offered with 5 colour options and 7 dual tone colour options themes- Diamond necklace theme and urban theme.