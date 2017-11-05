Renault Captur India launch tomorrow; Price, specs and review

One of the much-anticipated Renault cars, Captur will make its India debut on Monday and its then finally the prices of the crossover will be announced. This is Renault India’s first big bet in the crossover space and attempts to take on the 2017 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and even the Hyundai Creta SUV as it will be priced almost at par with these vehicles. Unlike the Hyundai Creta (like the S-Cross), Renault Captur will be offered only with a diesel engine variant that has been borrowed from the Renault Duster. 2017 Renault Captur is a global crossover and the bookings for Renault Captur commenced in October 2017 at a price of Rs 25,000 and the company has also started displaying the vehicle at public events and places including shopping malls and airports.

The Renault Captur is built on the M0 platform and will be positioned above the Duster SUV. On first glance, the Captur does manage to stand out with its unique styling but there's a lot more that it'll need to deliver to become successful. Renault Captur is 4329 mm in length, 1813 mm in width and stands tall at 1619 mm with a wheelbase of 2673 mm. Renault Captur has a ground clearance of 212mm which more than that of Hyundai Creta or Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. Only the Captur offers full-LED headlights. The French carmaker calls them Renault Pure Vision LED.

Thanks to the extra width on the Captur that makes gives more interior space and the dashboard is finished in black and beige. It also features a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and car navigation but misses out on Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

Renault Captur engine: The Renault Captur is being launched only in diesel variant as Renault believes the demand in this segment is primarily for diesel vehicles. Powering the Captur is the same 1.5 litre turbocharged engine that is found in the Duster. The Captur has a maximum power output of 105 hp and 142 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-Speed manual transmission.

Renault Captur price:

We expect Renault India to undercut the prices of Hyundai Creta and position the Captur just above the Duster SUV. Expected price of the Renault Captur is 9-14 lakh (Ex-Delhi).