Real difference between a F1 car, a super car and a regular sedan; demonstrates Michael Schumacher

It may be a video from the 90s, but it never gets old. Everyone knows a Formula One car is fast. It is faster than a Ferrari 550 and definitely faster than a Fiat sedan, but how fast? This video is a tribute to the legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher and the mind boggling speed a Formula One car can accelerate to. It starts with the Fiat being flagged off and then we see a very relaxed Schumacher, who is also running the race, reading the newspaper. We all know the outcome of this race, the F1 car would win, but by how far? That is what defines the then in use V10 engine, and of course the driving God behind the wheel.

The Ferrari 550 was the Italian giant's return to a V12 front-engined car with a rear-wheel drive layout 23 years after the 365 GTB/4 Daytona was replaced with a mid-engined Berlinetta Boxer. The engine was a naturally aspirated V12 with 4 valves per cylinder. It produced 478.365 hp at 7,000 rpm and 568.1 Nm at 5,000 rpm. It could accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds, with a top speed of 320 kmph. Impressed enough? But, hold on a second, it was pitted against a Formula One car.

The F1 car driven by Schumacher is powered by a V10 that churns out 800 hp and Formula One cars on an average weigh around 600 kg, hence power to weight ratio also gives them an advantage for quick acceleration. The car could propel to 100 kmph in about 3.7 seconds, and the nippy handling allows F1 cars to be faster on corners, compared to road cars.