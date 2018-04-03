Ratan Tata confident on Tata Motors turnaround: N Chandrasekaran, Guenter Butschek to build a strong future for Tata Motors

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata group made an appearance at the company's plant in Pune after 5 long years in his speech encouraged and motivated the employees of Tata Motors and said to plan on becoming leaders again. Addressing the annual townhall of employees, a tradition which was started by Mr. Tata at the start of every new Financial Year said that under the leadership of Chairman N Chandrasekaran and MD Guenter Butschek, Tata Motors will continue to build in the future.

"I was proud to belong to Tata Motors because there was nothing that we undertook to do that we didn't make a damn good try at achieving, be it the products, be it the entry into the passenger car area, new systems," Tata said recollecting the past ethos of the company in Pune.

Ratan Tata further added that he was upset and it hurt him when Tata Motors lost market share in the Indian market over last half a decade or so and the country looked at it as a 'failing company'.

Commenting on the decline that Tata Motors has witnessed in the recent past, he added, "It hurt me that we lost market share in the last four to five years and we became the company that the country looked at as a failing company."

For young employees at Tata Motors, it was highly motivating to hear from Ratan Tata. One of the employees, Prashant Gurav said, "While shaking hands, he (Ratan Tata) asked "kaisa hai..!" and I was wordless, what more can I expect as a gift on my 2nd work anniversary @ TML. Feeling fortunate". Tata Motors has been considered as one of the best workplaces to work in.

Ratan Tata interacting with employees at Tata Motors plant in Pune. This image was tweeted by Prashant Gurav

Tata Motors' owned Jaguar Land Rover has been performing well for Tata Motors. In 2016-17 Tata Motors' standalone gross revenues was at Rs 49,100 crore, up 3.6 per cent from the previous year but the loss after tax, on a standalone basis, was Rs 2,480 crore compared to Rs 62 crore in the previous year.

However, in 2017-18, the company has been able to improve its sales significantly. Its cumulative domestic sales of commercial and passenger vehicles segments for FY18 were 5,86,639 units compared to 4,78,362 units in FY17, a growth of 23 per cent.

"In all the years that I was here, I really believed that this company had tremendous spirit and tremendous capabilities. I stand here today, and I'm happy to see the same spirit, that same doability is back together. That's terrific," Ratan Tata said, who retired as Chairman of the company in 2012.

On planning a comeback and seeing Tata Motors back as a leader within the Tata group, he said: "We should plan on doing that again. We should plan on being leaders and not followers. And we should get back the spirit that we had which I see today that anything we want to do we will succeed in doing."

Tata further said: "All of you (employees) have been terrific contributors in your field and we should feel proud of the place we have built in the past and under Chandra's and Gunter's leadership we will continue to build in the future."

Words of encouragement from the man himself will see its employees more motivated as Tata Motors plans a major comeback in the Indian market. With the success of Tata Tiago and Tata Nexon that has helped the company to improve its sales, there is an overall sense of confidence that we see in the company and is now rather aggressive.

Big push on development if EVs along with strong concept vehicles like H5X, 45X and eVision proves that Tata Motors no longer needs an affordable car like Nano and can very well establish itself as a premium automaker.

With Inputs from PTI