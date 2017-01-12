Range Rover Evoque SE launched at a price of Rs 53.2 lakh

Land Rover has launched the Range Rove Evoque SE in India at a price of Rs 53.2 lakh, ex-showroom. The Land Rover Range Rove Evoque SE is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 237 hp of power and 340 Nm of torque and is paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The power from the engine is distributed to its all four wheels. The Evoque's petrol variant has a top speed of 217 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 100 in 7.6 seconds, which is quicker than the 2.0 litre Ingenium diesel powered variants at 9 seconds.

The diesel variants of the Evoque are locally manufactured at the company's plant in Pune and the petrol variant too will be manufactured locally in Maharashtra. Apart from this, there are no changes made to the exterior and interior of the SUV. The Range Rover Evoque petrol measures the same as its diesel counterpart at 4,360 mm in length, 2,120 mm in width, 1,635 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,660 mm.

The Evoque SE is equipped with standard driving aids like Terrain Response, Hill Descent Control (HDC), All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Traction Control System (TCS), Roll Stability Control (RSC), Engine Drag Torque Control (EDC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) and Efficient Driveline.

The exterior of the SUV gets rain sensing wipers, heated outside rear view mirrors with approach and puddle lights. The Evoque is also equipped with body cladding on bumpers and sides, while the safety features consists of airbags (Driver airbags and knee bolster airbag; front passenger airbag, curtain airbags and side airbags), automatic hazard warning lights and panic alarm.

The cabin features leather wrapped steering wheel, interior lighting system, push button start, 8-way electrically adjustable front seats, 2-Zone climate control and infotainment system with InControl Touch, Bluetooth & telephone connectivity and streaming audio.