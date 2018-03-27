Range Rover Evoque Convertible launched in India at a price of Rs 69.53 lakh: All details on India’s first convertible SUV

Range Rover Evoque convertible has finally been launched in India at Rs 69.53 lakh (Ex-Showroom). India's first ever convertible SUV is being offered in only one variant- HSE Dynamic and comes loaded with many features. The SUV shares its platform and engine with the existing Range Rover Evoque, when compared to the standard Evoque, the two-door Evoque convertible gets a small boot as most of the space is taken up by the folding roof that blends properly with the otherwise aggressively styled Evoque.

The roof of the Range Rover Evoque gets a soft-top roof and the fabric is made using the polyacrylic and claims to be made with five layers to keep the heat out and provide acoustic lining. The roof is operated using 4-motors that perform Z-fold mechanical operations and weights 68 kg. Range Rover claims that it takes about 18 seconds to put the roof all the way down and 21 seconds to put the roof all the way up and is functional at a speed of up to 48 kmph. The company has tested the Range Rover Evoque in extreme conditions and has undergone as many as 6750 test cycles of operations in various extreme temperatures.

Range Rover Evoque Convertible launched

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said: “We are excited to launch India’s first luxury SUV convertible today. The Range Rover Evoque Convertible combines the bold design and refinement of Evoque with a sophisticated folding roof. It adds another dimension to the Land Rover family, further enhancing its desirability and appeal.”

New Range Rover Evoque Convertible, HSE Dynamic is powered by the same 2.0-litre Si4 Ingenium petrol engine with a maximum power of 237 bhp and a torque of 340 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission as standard. Interiors of the Evoque convertible is also finished in all-black and also features a 10-inch infotainment system that supports Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Navigation pro.

Range Rover Evoque Convertible gets the same face as in the standard Evoque and comes in a two-tone black and orange shade with the A-pillar and the soft-top roof finished in black and the body of the SUV finished in orange. Headlamp cluster features the Adaptive Xenon headlights with DRLs. A few other SUV elements like radiator grille, rear bumper also gets black treatment. The Range Rover Evoque Convertible is longer than the standard Evoque but the wheelbase remains the same. The width and height have also been reduced to make it a proportional SUV. The boot space offered on the Evoque convertible is 250L.