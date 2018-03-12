Range Rover Evoque Convertible, Jawa Motorcycles, Tata Tigor Electric, March Discounts, WRC Mexico and More: Today’s News Highlights

The week started with good news, fresh report of the burgeoning automotive industry continued to come through.The Automotive industry is growing in that there is no doubt. Reports corroborating that fact even in comparison to 2017s stellar growth, the industry continues to grow posting as much as 7.77 per cent growth over last years figures. That works out to 2,75,329 vehicle over last years 2,55,470 vehicles Now while that may not seem like a lot, but we did the math, and it would seem like the Indian consumer is buying almost 7 passenger vehicles every minute, one more than we did in a minute last year. This becomes more worrying when you increase the scale and keep a summation going. To put that in perspective 420 vehicles are added to Indian streets every day.

Indians buying 7 cars per minute, one more than we were buying last year: Passenger vehicle sales rise 7.77% in Feb 2018

Now while this growth may be driven by bottom-up sales, it is pushing the luxury industry to spurn more and interesting options to ensure that their portfolio stays fresh and to that end, Land Rover have announced a new SUV, the Range Rover Evoque convertible for India. The 240 hp Range Rover Evoque will get all the bells and whistles from the Evoque, aside from the fact that Land Rover has essentially chopped the roof off, and given it a fabric roof that is electronically retractable. While prices are yet to be officially announced we peg that the new Rangie at 85 lakhs at launch.

Range Rover Evoque Convertible launch in India on 27 March: A 240hp Convertible SUV but still a Land Rover?

Meanwhile, more news on the road to 2030, where the government has now said that they intend to achieve 30 percent electrification. Coming down from 100 percent that they had previously stated for 2030. Now reports are starting to flow in that the government is encouraging its own entities and other PSU bodies to state their requirements for EVs to the EESL who will start to dispatch from the 10,000 EVs that they had initially ordered. Meanwhile, Tata Motors, who had won the contract late last year, for the Tigor EV, have added another two models trims to the Tigor product line up.

Tata Tigor Electric: Three new variants leaked with range of 130 km

Datsun are keeping their G0 and G0+ fresh with new variants entering the portfolio with the new Remix limited edition entering the fold at a launch price of at Rs 4.21 lakh and Rs 4.99 lakh, respectively.The new editions will come with new hood and roof wraps, all black interiors and new dual-tone colour combinations. Datsun GO and GO+ Remix Editions will be available at all Nissan and Datsun dealerships across-India starting today. Datsun GO Remix has been introduced in an exclusive ONYX black colour combined with orange decals

Datsun GO and GO+ Remix Limited Edition launched at starting price of Rs 4.21 lakh

On two wheels, exclusive Express Drives coverage coming out of Mahindra says that Mahindra and Mahindra will bring the iconic Jawa brand back to India soon as early 2019 with the Jawa’s hitting the production line as early as mid-2018. Almost a year ahead of previous expectations. Showing how serious Mahindra really is on ensuring the brand makes a strong resurgence in the years to come. Look out Royal Enfield an old nemesis is around the corner.

Exclusive: Mahindra-owned Jawa, BSA motorcycles production to begin by July 2018: Royal Enfield’s tough rival is finally coming back

We also check out the deal that you can avail from Automakers across the country, with Maruti Suzuki dealerships are offering discounts in various forms on models ranging from the Alto 800 to Ertiga. The Alto 800 comes with benefits of up to Rs 60,000, while the Alto K10 is sold with a discount of Rs 70,000.Volume driver such as the Vitara Brezza, new Swift and Baleno are on sale without any significant offers. Honda, Hyundai and Ford also have some interesting offers on some cars. Hit the link below for all the dets!

Car Discounts in March 2018: From Rs 70,000 off on Maruti Alto K10 to Rs one lakh off on Honda CR-V and much more

Straight out of the weekend from Mexico, the third round of the WRC is now officially behind us. For Sebastien Loeb fans, it was a chance to see the French men back in a french built Citroen rally car and back in front (albeit briefly). A bad judgment call on a puncture repair saw the French Rally god finish in a humble fifth place with top honours going to fellow Sebastien and VW Driver Sebastien Ogier. Followed by Hyundai’s Dani Sordo and Citroen’s Kris Meeke.

WRC Mexico 2018 Results: Ogier snatches back WRC 2018 Championship lead, Dani Sordo takes 2nd place in his Hyundai i20!

Finally for the day’s funny section, with Hyundai motors calling out Tesla through an innovative ad-campaign centred around the Hyundai Kona Electric car. The hoardings which have the words “Your move, Elon” emboldened across them. They call out Tesla’s endearing CEO Elon Musk asking him to make his next move after the Kona’s Tesla beating 291 kms of real-world range. Read all about the impending ad-war here.

Hyundai challenges Tesla’s Elon Musk in advertisement for Kona Electric: New billboard war?