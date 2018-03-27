Ram Charan birthday: Tollywood mega power star’s car collection and his fancy for British cars

Ram Charan, one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry Tollywood, is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. Even after being relatively new in the industry, Ram Charan has a sizable fan following, mostly in the millennium community. Awarded the title of 'Mega Power Star', Ram Charan is the son of Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi. He is known for performing his own stunts in films like 'Dhruva' which was a huge hit action movie in South India. Besides these achievements, Ram Charan is also an avid motoring enthusiast. We too would like to wish him a happy birthday, but in the only way, we know how - by talking about the cars he owns.

Aston Martin V8 Vantage

Ram Charan is said to be one of the first actors in Tollywood to get himself a high-performance like Aston Martin V8 Vantage. Priced upwards of Rs 2 crore in India, the V8 Vantage is the very popular British sports cars, which are also the first choice for James Bond films. The V8 Vantage is powered by a 4.8-litre V8 engine capable of churning out a whopping 420 hp and 470 Nm of torque, and hence capable of attaining a top speed of 290 km/h.

Range Rover Autobiography

Another one from the British car manufacturer in Ram Charan's collection, Range Rover is one of the most luxurious cars preferred by several celebrities all around the world. Priced at about Rs 3.5 crore, the Range Rover Autobiography is powered by a supercharged 5.0-litre petrol V8 that makes 503 hp 6000-6500 rpm, 625 Nm from 2500-5500 rpm and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Rolls-Royce is a British luxury car manufacturer, and to say the least, the Phantom is considered the epitome of motoring luxury. Priced upwards of Rs 7 crore, Rolls-Royce Phantom can only be bought by the super rich, but along with deep pockets, the buyer also needs to have a good reputation. Rolls has the right to deny the sale to anyone the company thinks would hurt its image.