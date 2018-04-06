Pulsar 135 LS discontinued, Indian Army’s new Safari, Honda Amaze Diesel Automatic & more: Today’s News Highlights

Bajaj Auto has stricken the Pulsar 135 LS from the official website in India, marking the end of an era for Bajaj’s smallest Pulsar in the family. A little research into the subject revealed that dealers have stopped receiving the Pulsar Light Sport 135 in recent weeks. With the introduction of more premium sportier Pulsar not much more expensive than the LS, sales were not really exponential. The company had introduced the new updated Pulsar 135 with better paint schemes a few months back but that also did not work in its favour. For this reason, the manufacturer was left with no option but to retire the motorcycle from the Indian two-wheeler market. Here’s more on the story as it comes:

Bajaj discontinues Pulsar 135 LS

Honda Amaze CVT

Honda’s new Amaze that draws a lot of design cues from the new Generation Honda City draws a lot of its design cues, first made its public debut at the 2018 Auto Expo. Recent reports suggest that the Honda Amaze will get the 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel in the form of engine options. However, Honda has recently announced that the car may also get an optional CVT gearbox that will only be available with the Diesel motor. This will be the first time that the car will get a CVT gearbox with the diesel engine. The bookings for the new generation Honda Amaze have already begun at the company's dealerships across India at a token amount of Rs 21,000. The launch of the car is slated for the month of May 2018 and it will be the first of three launches that the company has planned for the current fiscal. Here's more on the subject:

Honda Amaze to get a CVT Gearbox

Tata Safari Storme Army

Tata Motors has found a more than willing buyer for their extremely rugged Tata Safari Storme SUV, news confirms the selection follows a more than two-year-long discussion. The carmaker will supply 3,192 units of the Tata Safari Storme to the Indian Army and will replace the ageing Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. The Gypsy has been present in the Indian Army for quite a long time now and the Army wanted something that will fulfil newer criteria that the Gypsy failed to meet. For instance, air conditioning, having a hard top and a payload capacity of 800 kg. The first pictures of the Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army have been revealed and needless to say, the SUV looks mean in the matte green shade, which is the signature paint scheme for the military. What is more interesting is the fact that the Safari will be sold to the army sans all chrome elements to ensure effective camouflage and reduce reflections.

Indian Army's New Safari

Honda Grazia

Honda Grazia 125

Honda's newest flagship automatic scooter Grazia has just crossed 1 lakh sales mark. The scooter was launched last year in November. That said, the Honda Grazia has achieved this feat in just five months of its launch. The Honda Grazia is currently one of the most feature-loaded scooters in India and despite that, its pricing is at par with its competition. The Honda Grazia sources power from a 124.9cc, single cylinder engine mated to an automatic transmission. The mill is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 8.5 bhp and 10.5 Nm. The salient features of the Honda Grazia include an all LED headlamp along with a fully digital instrument cluster. Furthermore, the scooter comes with an optional front disc brake to offer an uncompromised stopping power.

Honda sells 1 lakh Grazia's in 5 months