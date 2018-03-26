Pros and cons of all Tata Motors vehicles revealed: From the Nano and Tiago to the Safari and Hexa

Tata is a company on revival, coming out of a long term slump in Passenger vehicles that started with the Tata Indica in 1999. Today 20 years later, growing pains firmly in the rear view mirror, Tata Motors is being reborn a brand refreshed and rejuvenated and ready to take on the global automotive scene. Spurred on by new management in the form of Guenter Butschek, and a new design direction Tata motors in the form of Impact design is headed to be one of the most exciting companies out of the Indian Subcontinent. Earlier this year at the Geneva Motor show Tata announced that they would revamp their entire line up by 2023. But before they do that we take a look at what Tata has on sale right now and measure each product in lieu of their pros and cons.

Tata Nano:

The Tata Nano, could perfectly described as flash in the pan. A marketing strategy gone terribly wrong, the Tata Nano created waves when it was launched with the “World’s Cheapest Car” Tag. Unfortunately, Tata’s marketing strategy that targeted motorcyclists instead of people in the market for a small cheap get-about, has been called as the Nano’s greatest downfall. Initial reliability issues combined with media reports of fires and general instability saw the Nano quickly fall from grace.

Pros:

Ultra-Compact Dimensions make the Tata Nano a breeze to drive and park in any city

600 cc Petrol Motors is very efficient, and returns of Fuel is great

Cons:

At 600cc Three pot motor is devoid of grace, it sounds almost rubbly

Initial safety and reliability issues have created a stigma of unsafety, that is no longer true

The cheapest car in the world tag backfired on Tata Motors.

Tata Tiago:



The first of the Impact design cars, the Tata Tiago took up the cudgel of rebuilding a brand element after a long list of failed mid-size hatchbacks. Tata narrowly avoided a nomenclature faux pas initially calling the Tiago the Zika at around the time the Zika virus was becoming the world wide phenomenon. Luckily the new design and almost exponential improvements to interior build quality and reliability the Tata Tiago has managed to garner some momentum for Tata in it’s division;

Pros

Class leading interior space

Great Value For Money when compared to the competition

Multiple driving modes

Cons

Refinement Issues

Lack-Lusture Interiors

Tata Tigor

The Tata Tigor is essentially the modern day answer to Tata’s Indigo --their first ever sedan-- however, thanks to it’s unique ‘fast-back” design the Tata notchback looks as good as it can get in the sub-compact SUV segment. We liked the way it looks so much that we had even declared it as the best looking of the compac hatch generation.

Pros

Attractive New Age Design

Spacious Interiors

Cons

Bland Performance

Dated Interior design

Tata Utility Vehicles

If not for your run of the mill passenger vehicles, cars like the Sumo, the Safari and other Tata Utes have built quite a reputation for themselves. The two new Utility vehicle take forward Tata’s never say never attitude with some new generation styling make them one hell of an addition to the market.

Tata Nexon

The newest Tata has been the strongest volume driver for Tata since its launch last year. In the short time since it’s production began already 25,000 Nexons have left Tata’s Ranjangaon manufacturing facility emphasizing the tremendous feedback that the Nexon has received.

Pros:

Fresh and Unique Design

Powerful 110 hp motor

Packed with segment par feature

Cons:

No Automatic Option till date

Tata Safari

The Safari may well be in the sunset of it’s term of the shelf but in it’s time it was one of the better looking Utility vehicles in the country. It was the original bad-boy from the 90s that morphed into the grand old man of Indian off-road. Engines, Chassis the Safari has seen it all.

Pros:

Timeless design

Iconic Brand value

Cons:

Major refinement Issues in context to mode

NVH can be so bad, that gear lever vibrates

Tata Hexa

The first ute from Tata was the Hexa, and it became evident that the Hexa is a serious effort by Tata in the right direction. It's rich list of features, spacious cabin and a good mix of powertrain options made it a strong contender in its price segment and we liked the vehicle on most parameters when we tested it for the first time.

Pros:

Value for Money

Plush Interiors for the Price Tag

Cons:

Dated and Small Infotainment system

No dead-pedal in the Automatic