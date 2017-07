When Porsche unveiled the upcoming GT2 RS, their no bs racecar at the E3 this year ahead of the scheduled launch they had promised us that it would be “north” of the 640 hp mark. Now when manufacturers say something like this bringing a seemingly random number into play we expect that the final figure will be 5 maybe 10 bhp from the mark. But Porsche hasn't just torn up the rule book with the GT2 RS, they’ve massacred it. Teeth and all. The result in a GT2 RS that is 690 hp, that’s straight to the rear wheel in case you were wondering. What happens as result is a small tear in the space-time fabric as the GT2 RS propels itself to the 100kmph mark in an astounding 2.8 seconds. If that’s not enough 200 kmph mark in 2.8 seconds. To put that in perspective, that’s just half a second slower than the Mclaren 720s. Moreover, the 340 kmph price tag is just .6 short of the Mclaren. What we understand from all this is that Porsche, being German, have very little understanding of adjectives when they say “incredibly rapid” what they mean is bleeping bonkers. Wall scratching insanity is what it is.

Now Porsche has, as is tradition, used the 3.8 litre flat six gas-guzzler from the 911 with larger turbos, an enhanced cooling system and waste gas management will be done through the hand-crafted light weight aluminium exhaust which in itself sheds 7 kgs on the Turbo S. The only deviation from norm as such is the PDK automatic seven-speed box. Putting all this into the black-top and keeping you from breaking into doughnuts every time you get out of the lot are some meaty 265/35 ZR 20s in the front and 325/30 ZR 21 -- for added traction -- at the rear. In addition rear-axle steering like on the current 911 range, and as standard, you get carbon ceramic brakes. No overkill there.

Oh, and there’s a Porsche Design Watch to be had as well -- which is a GT2 RS owner only deal -- and Porsche says it took them three years to develop the movement on the watch. Now price wise, Porsche has released absolutely zilch, about both the RS and the watch. If you have to ask about the price though we feel like the GT2 RS may not be the perfect fit for you.