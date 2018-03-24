Porsche Mission E set to wrestle Tesla: Details on 670 hp electric car revealed

German sportscar maker Porsche has confirmed its plan to roll out the production version of its Mission E concept. The big Tesla rival was will be very similar to the concept shown and the Porsche's management now confirms that it will be top in the performance department too. Recently released factory photos confirm the model very close to the concept in terms of external design. In an interview with Top Gear, Oliver Blume, CEO, Porsche said that the external design will be very similar. However, there will be some tweaks in the design of its Porsche Mission E to comply with safety regulations globally. It is also believed that Porsche's first battery-electric vehicle will be shorter and a little lower than the Porsche Panamera.

A report on Digital Trends says that the Mission E will offer a driving position very similar to that in the 911 with a "hovering' center console and an all-digital instrument cluster. The trunk space will be offered both in front and rear and the two rear passenger seats will get what Porsche calls a "foot garage", a unique solution that clears up more space making the footwell deeper than the rest of the floor. This will increase the practicality quotient of the electric car.

Porsche Mission E production

Porsche is looking to be aggressive and will enter the electric car market. Expect the Porsche's new Tesla rival to debut in the global market in 2019 and many reports also suggest that it will launch in India in 2020. Porsche says that the production version of Porsche Mission E will have over 600 hp and accelerate 0-100 kmph in about 3.5 seconds. The range of this electric would be 500 kms on a single charge. The top-variants will facilitate fast-charging that will allow 80 per cent in just 15 minutes.

Porsche Mission-E will be built in company's plant in Stuttgart and is likely to build 20,000 units per year. Porsche is also confident to address the increasing demand by expanding the production to other manufacturing units as and when required. However, when launched in India, the EV will come as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) as its other current models.

With an eye on future, Porsche is set to take on Elon Musk's Tesla. Tesla may have single-handedly created a new automotive segment by making electric cars cool with good looking and quality performance cars, but the next few years will be the new competition from the old guard. Porsche is that one company Tesla should be worried about.