Porsche Mission-E may also get coupe and convertible models: But no E-Mission based SUV, here’s why

Porsche has recently showcased its Mission-E electric concept at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. For those not in the know, the Porsche Mission E is the first fully electric vehicle that will be introduced sometime next year. The Porsche Mission-E will not underpin any SUV due to the fact that its platform is not suited for vehicles with a ground clearance. According to a report on CarAndDriver, Porsche has recently revealed that the new Mission-E concept platform is ready for two-door and convertible and hence, there is a healthy possibility that these models will likely make their way into the market. The Porsche Mission-E will use an all-new permanent magnet electric motor and these are completely different when compared with the motors used on the Audi e-Tron. The motive behind using such electric motors is that Porsche wanted to offer a constant top speed and develop a car that can repeat its acceleration times.

However, it is not necessary that all Porsche Mission E models will come equipped with the said motor and an all-wheel-drive system. The company has said that it is also considering an option of a rear wheel drive. The Porsche Mission E will have a combined power output of 600 bhp and thanks to this impressive figure, the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. The top speed of the car is pegged at 250 kmph. Having said that, the Porsche Mission E will lock its horns with the Tesla Model S. However, the prime benefit of the new Porsche Mission E will be its configurable platform.

The company further added that we will try to regenerate energy in the Mission E as much as we can but at the same time, we will need to have the car stable. More details on the new Porsche Mission E to be unwrapped in the coming days!

Source: CarAndDriver.com