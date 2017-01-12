Planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki Ignis? Here is how long you would have to wait!

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce its much-awaited compact crossover, the Ignis, on 13th January 2017. Bookings of the car have already commenced and one can get their Ignis blocked for Rs 11,000 through the official NEXA. The vehicle is expected to be priced between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. According to the TR Sawhney Motors, Rajouri Garden, Delhi, the Ignis is already incurring a waiting period of eight to 10 weeks for the petrol variants, while the diesel variants may have a waiting period of 11 to 12 weeks.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be powered by a petrol engine and a diesel engine. The petrol variants will get a 1.2 litre VVT (Variable Valve Timing) motor that will produce 82 hp of power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The 1.3 litre DDiS diesel engine will generate 74 hp of power at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. These engines are the same units that have been witnessed under the bonnet of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Both the engines will be paired with a 5-speed manual and an AMT (Automatic Manual Transmission) unit. However, the AMT gearbox will be available only on the Zeta and Delta versions.

Also read about: Maruti Suzuki Ignis launch tomorrow, cars arrive at dealership

The Ignis will be offered in Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha versions and it will be available in nine exterior colour options, Pearl Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Tinsel Blue, Urban Blue, Uptown Red, where in the last two colours will also be available in dual tone shades. Some colour options will be available to select variants only. While Sigma will not be offer in Urban Blue, Glistening Grey will not be available in the top-of-the-line Alpha versions.

To cater the popular demand of the Ignis as well as its recently introduced Baleno and Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki has planned to invest Rs 2,600 crore for a new manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat. To ease production pressure on the existing line, the company will manufacture approximately 10,000 units of the vehicle and this facility will be operational from February 2017. A second assembly line at this plant would also be operational by 2019. Along with the Baleno, the Ignis will also be manufactured from Sanand. This may bring down the waiting period for both cars considerably, however, knowing the popularity of both cars, there will be a waiting period on them, although lower.

Petrol Variant – MT/AMT

Sigma

Zeta

Delta - 8 to 10 weeks

Alpha

Diesel Variant- MT/AMT

Sigma

Alpha - 11 to 12 weeks

Zeta

Delta