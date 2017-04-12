Petrol, diesel prices to change daily in accordance with international rates starting 1st May

Oil companies have announced that the prices for petrol and diesel will be changing everyday from 1st May in accordance with that of the international prices. The plan will be carried out in five cities initially before its applied in the rest of the country. The decision was collectively taken by state-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), which own over 95 per cent of nearly 58,000 filling stations in the country. Petrol price was last revised downward by Rs 3.77 a litre on April and diesel rates were cut by Rs 2.91.

The five cities in question are Puducherry, Vizag, Udaipur, Jamshedpur and Chandigarh. Introduction of dynamic pricing in these five cities will reveal the problems faced by this system before it is implemented across the country. The current policy on revision of fuel prices requires prices to be changed every fortnight after considering volatility in the currency and global oil markets.

“It is technically possible to change rates daily but we have to first do a pilot. Once pilot is done and its implications studied, we will extend it to other parts of the country," IOC Chairman B Ashok told PTI.

Daily change in fuel prices should be able to eradicate big leaps in prices that currently happen every fortnight, and also keep the consumer more aligned to market dynamics. The move will make fuel pricing in India more capable of competing with global fuel prices.