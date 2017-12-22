Online RC transfer for used cars: Find out if your local RTO is listed!

One of the biggest peeves in buying a new car was transferring the registration between owners. The process that usually involved a tout used to be expensive and time-consuming not to mention harrowing. Delhi government is looking to streamline this process by bringing it online. Which means that you can now transfer ownership of a used vehicle without making endless round to your Regional transport Office (RTO). Delhi government’s transport department announced that they are working towards making the process hassle-free for applicants as well as bringing transparency to the exercise. The project which will be implemented in phases, four of Delhi RTOs are already prepared to make this upgrade; Vasant Vihar, Janakpuri, Indraprastha Depot and Mall Road. The project is likely to continue over the month and will be entirely complete by 15th, January. Once a new buyer has completed the registration process, the department will then send the new RC to the owners via Speed Post. Although official still claim that some minor issues remain in the entire process.

Thus far, this initiative is limited to New Delhi, but it shouldn’t be long before the country catches up. This ease of process will surely affect the used-car market in a positive way. While this might be upsetting news for touts, this process solution is one of the better moves by the RTO in recent times and might set the pace for further digitization across sectors in the road transport spectrum.

This initiative is likely to be followed by more digital ventures by the transport department. Another initiative by the government department has already made trade certificates given to dealers online, apart from license renewal and permits. This might also ease the pressure on over-crowded road transport offices that receive almost 50,000 people on a day to day basis.