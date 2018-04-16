Ola vows to have 1 million Electric Vehicles running in India by 2021: Here’s more!

Among the Indian Aggregators, Ola has been the loudest voice advocating the switch to electric vehicles, having started a Beta Phase test for their electric program in Nagpur last year. Although this project turned out to then showcase the challenges involved in electrifying a fleet of this magnitude. The first part of their new commitment to add 10,000 Electrically powered Auto-Rickshaws to their fleet in the course of the next twelve months. From cycle rickshaws to ‘shuttles’ and last-mile transport, three-wheelers continue to be a dominant form of daily transit for many people across the nation. Building on the pioneering EV pilot by the company in Nagpur, Ola believes electrification can improve outcomes for drivers, customers, and its business model. The company will develop "Mission: Electric" as a platform to bring one million Electric Vehicles on the road by 2021. Through these endeavours, Ola will attempt to establish leadership in last-mile connectivity India’s Achilles heel

“Three-wheelers are a vital means of transportation and a source of livelihood for millions of people every day. It also represents an immediate opportunity to improve outcomes for all stakeholders while reducing pollution across towns and cities,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Ola. He added, “Less than a year ago, we launched India’s first multi-modal electric pilot in Nagpur. After more than 4 million electric kilometres travelled and many lessons learned, we are significantly expanding our commitment to electrify mobility in India. Ola leads by example, and we look forward to working with state governments and other partners to introduce accessible, affordable, and sustainable mobility solutions at scale.”

Their previous attempt to launch the program in Nagpur in. This was inaugurated by Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport, Highways & Shipping, in the presence of key dignitaries and thousands of citizens in Nagpur. The project includes electric cabs, electric auto rickshaws, electric buses, rooftop solar installations, charging stations, and battery swapping experiments. However, with several speed bumps faced along the way that mainly pointed to the challenges of running sans a definitive ecosystem