Odd-Even traffic rules in Delhi; Rule #9 is something you should worry about

Commute for Delhiites is set to change from 13th November 2017 with Delhi government announcing Odd-Even rule as a measure to bring down the alarming high levels of pollution that has been hanging over the capital for over 3 days now. The odd-even rule has been implemented for a period of 5 days from 13-17th November 2017. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has asserted that he had directed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to hire 500 buses on a short-term basis and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been asked to procure 300 buses to handle the rush if and when the odd-even scheme is launched. The AAP government has asked IGL to keep 1.5 lakh stickers ready for CNG-run vehicles which would also be given exemption from the odd-even scheme.

Here are the rules for 2017 Delhi Odd-Even rule:

1. As simple as it sounds, from 13th November 2017, cars and SUVs will be allowed to run across the city based on their registration numbers for five days till 17th November. Odd-even rule defines which car you can drive on a particular date. On even dates, only cars with license plates ending with an even number will be permitted and on odd dates, cars with license plates ending with an odd number will be allowed.

2. Odd-even rule will come into effect from 13th November 2017 and end on 17th November 2017. Timings will be from 8 AM to 8 PM.

3.Odd-even rule will be applicable only on private-owned petrol and diesel powered cars and SUVs.

4. Two-wheelers and cars fueled by CNG, full hybrids and electric cars are expemted from the odd-even rule.

5. School Children in uniform being driven in the car will be exempted from the odd-even rule.

6. Continuing the rules from last year, Arvind Kejriwal-led govt has exempted women from the odd-even rule even this year.

7. This rule will not be applicable on emergency vehilcles like PCR vans, fire brigade and ambulances. Public buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws will also have a regular day with no affect on their commute.

8. Government plans to rum more buses to provide hassle free experience for commuters and Delhi Metro will increase the frequency and number of bogies during this period.

9. Violation of odd-even rule will lead to levy a fine of Rs 2000 as per the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 194 under Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

This is the third time Delhi is seeing the implementation of this rule which has yielded almost negligible results on the pollution front. Yes, daily commuters will certainly seeing enjoy less traffic on Delhi roads and going forward with other measures like ban on construction, use of excess of water to bring down dust and hike in parking fees for vehicles will hopefully bring down the pollution in Delhi and National Capital Region.