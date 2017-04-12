Now, Volvo cars will be priced higher by up to Rs 2.5 lakh

Volvo Cars India has announced a rise in prices of its entire product lineup by up to 2.5 percent. The Swedish brand has said the a rise in input costs has led to the overall price hike. The company has maintained that it will continue to deliver on 'class-leading safety and intuitive features offered as standard across models.' Volvo has been a byword in terms of passenger safety in its vehicles. The brand is one of the most premium carmakers in the Indian market, with the most popular models being the V40, XC60, among others.

The pricing is applicable starting 1st April. Volvo cars have so far been premium products that are chosen by a very small section of consumers, and now the cars will be priced higher by a minimum of Rs 54,750.

The smallest one from the brand is the V40 D3 Kinetic, which was priced at Rs 25.5 lakh, will now come at a price tag of Rs 26.04 lakh. The XC90 T8 Excellence will be priced higher by Rs 2.5 lakh and have a revised price tag of Rs 1,27,50000.

The XC90 T8 Excellence is a plug-in hybrid SUV. The 7-seater vehicle has a total power output of 407 hp - 320 hp form the petrol engine and 87 hp from the electric powertrain. The SUV can achieve 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds.