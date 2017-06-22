Now Harley-Davidson is planning to buy Ducati! When will this madness stop?

In the recent past, every few days there have been reports of various companies reportedly being interested in acquiring Italian motorcycle maker Ducati. Interestingly, Indian motorcycle manufacturers have been at the front of the race with reports about Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor and Royal Enfield expressing interest in buying Ducati. Now, though there is yet another company joining this long list but this time it's not Indian. Harley-Davidson has now stepped into the race to buy Ducati, reports Reuters. According to the report, Harley-Davidson has already hired the American finance company, Goldman Sachs to prepare a takeover bid that could be worth up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion). Bajaj Auto along with some private equity capital firms have also been reported elsewhere on planning for a bid. According to the report, Hero MotorCorp and TVS desired to buy Ducati but were put off with the high price tag and walk away.

Harley-Davidson is famous for its wide range of cruisers and commands half of the US big motorcycle market. In recent times though, the demand for Harley-Davidson motorcycles has slowed down as other competitors like Indian Motorcycles and Honda have introduced new models at aggressive prices. In order to sell off Ducati, Volkswagen Group is working with investment firm Evercore and the sale of Ducati may not be finalised before the mid-November. The Italian motorcycle brand could fetch about 1.5 billion euros, which is approximately Rs 10,500 crore.

With almost five months to go before the deal for selling Ducati finalises, we should be ready for more big automotive names to join the list of interested parties. There is already so much speculation around this exotic motorcycle brand, we hope someone just announces an acquisition deal once and for all and puts an end to this madness of a new name coming up every few days, only to be followed by another a few days later and the cycle just doesn't stop!