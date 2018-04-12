Now get your car repaired overnight! Here’s how to avail this HDFC Ergo service in your city

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company today announced the launch of Overnight Vehicle Repair Service. This new service will enable customers to get their cars professionally repaired overnight, thereby not affecting their daily routine and vehicle downtime. The new service will offer customers convenience and ensure their vehicle is ready for the next day. In addition, this new service will help customers escape the inconvenience, the cost of travel in absence of their vehicle and the general hassle of driving to & from the garage. The Overnight Vehicle Repair Service is currently being offered for private cars and taxis.

“Customers struggle with getting their cars repaired given the daily schedule they need to follow. At HDFC ERGO, we are always looking at new ideas and ways in which we ensure our customers are put at ease,” Anurag Rastogi, Member of Executive Management, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company said.

“The Overnight Vehicle Repair Service allows customers to get their cars repaired after the regular commuting hours and will be delivered back to their doorstep, making it ready to be used the very next day, without them having to compromise on their commuting routine.”

In order to avail the Overnight Vehicle Repairs Service, the customers are required to register a claim and share photos of the damaged vehicle with HDFC ERGO. This service is only applicable for minor repairs which can be completed in a matter of few hours.

Hence, customers requesting for the service will be given priority on a first-come-first-serve basis, as the designated workshops are equipped to provide the service only to a limited number of cars per night. Based on repair work required, the vehicle pickup will be scheduled for overnight repairs and will be dropped back at the customer’s doorstep in the morning the very next day.

Currently, the Overnight Repairs Service has been launched in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Chennai. This will be further extended to more cities going forward.