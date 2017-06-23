Home delivery of fuel now open, place orders online

About anything and everything can be delivered at your house, from a laptop to clothes and even vegetables. So time now someone gave thought to fuel delivery, turns out a start-up in Bengaluru, ANB Fuels Private Limited, did. Came along MyPetrolPump that gives you the ease of refueling your car while it sits at home. While delivery of petrol and diesel will make life convenient for many, the brand also believes that it will be a healthy move for the environment - no fuel will be wasted for a trip specifically to a filling station.

The service is only available at select locations in Bengaluru, namely HSR Layout, Koramangla, Bellandur, BTM & Bomanahalli and nearby areas. However, the company plans to expand after analysing consumer feedback.

MyPetrolPump is only delivering diesel so far. Customers can place an order for diesel online or via phone, and eventually there will be a smartphone app for Android and iOS. Payment can be made by cash and via debit/credit card.

The time of delivery can be preset, and there will be a delivery charge of Rs 100 for fuel upto 100 litres and over 100 litres Rs 1 will be charged over the fuel price.

MyPetrolPump says it does not stock fuel and that it only sources it once an order for delivery has been placed. While the company does not charge for cancellation yet, but asserts that the cancellation should be made before the process begins.

A local in Bengaluru recently shared a picture of the fuel delivery van on Facebook. Turns out MyPetrolPump chose well for the delivery vehicle, an Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. It gets a 2499cc diesel engine that makes 134 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, which should fairly enough for carrying a fuel tank at the back.

Imagine the number of orders they will get if the filling stations are on strike the next day or fuel prices are poised to go up!