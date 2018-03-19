Now get fuel delivered at you home: Indian Oil begins fuel at door step service

Indian Government owned oil firm Indian Oil Corporation has gone a step ahead to increase the convenience for its customers by introducing Fuel at doorstep service. With this first of its kind initiative by state-owned oil and gas company, Indian Oil intends to deliver diesel at its customer's doorstep. This service is currently operational only in Pune and Indian Oil plans a nation-wide expansion of this doorstep service soon. It may also consider delivering Petrol later. This move is aimed at reducing long queues at fuel stations.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, had informed about these services about a year back and now Indian Oil is the first to launch this Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) approved door delivery of diesel to its customers in Pune. Earlier in June 2017, Bengaluru based start-up, ANB fuels had started a similar service of home delivery of petrol and diesel under MyPetrolPump branding. However, PESO then issues a circular to oil companies to stop the supply of fuel to ANB, stating the fuel transportation service as an unsafe practice.

Sanjiv Singh, Chairman and MD, Indian Oil Corporation had mentioned that Indian Oil would prefer diesel for doorstep delivery as it's more suitable and safer to carry and transport. He had further stressed that delivery of petrol has its own risk and all Oil companies are working with PESO on this. PESO has issued the necessary license and permissions required for this to Indian Oil and expect others to start the services soon.