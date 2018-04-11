Now drive the original Land Rovers from James Bond movie Spectre: How Jaguar Land Rover and 007 Elements made it possible

Jaguar Land Rover has just gotten into a three-year partnership at the state-of-the-art interactive experience, 007 ELEMENTS in Sölden, Austria. Fittingly Jaguar Land Rover, whose cars have featured in Bond films since 1983, is now an official partner to 007 ELEMENTS located at the top of the 3,050m Gaislachkogl peak. 007 ELEMENTS offers visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the world of the iconic secret agent in a new mountain-top location next to the ice Q restaurant used as the Hoffler Klinik in Spectre. 007 Elements will open to the public on 12 July 2018.

Interactive displays featuring Jaguar Land Rover technical content along with the Land Rover Defender and Range Rover Sport SVR used for filming Spectre will form part of the experience.

Visitors will also see the latest Jaguar Land Rover technology, with the artificial intelligence systems and 90kWh lithium-ion battery from an electric Jaguar I-PACE performance SUV used to power a wireframe model of the C-X75 concept car that starred in a spectacular car chase through Rome in Spectre.

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles have appeared in nine Bond films since Octopussy in 1983 when Roger Moore made a dramatic escape in a Range Rover Classic driven by Bianca (Tina Hudson).

Mark Cameron, Jaguar Land Rover Experiential Marketing Director, said: “From one British icon to another, Jaguar Land Rover is proud to be part of 007 ELEMENTS, the new James Bond experience. We have collaborated with EON Productions and Cable Car Companies Sölden to showcase our Bond vehicles and latest technologies in this unique installation overlooking the Ötztal Alps.”

Interestingly, Jaguar has been a preferred choice for baddies in Bond films, and that's what makes them that much cooler.