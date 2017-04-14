No pink or Pokemon themed Ferraris. Why this Italian brand sticks to select colours

It is a question you've had in your mind since long or it could just strike to you that Ferraris are only available in a limited number of colours. Talk about a Ferrari and one spontaneously imagines it in the very exquisite Rosso Corsa. Then there's the white, black, silver and the perky yellow ones. But, that is it. Ferrari will not do a custom paint job as you like, Why is that? Ferrari like to think of itself as an elite among the car companies, and granted, it is an elite car brand. Ferrari does not want the other colours that adorn common cars to be used for its cars.

Ferrari's Australasia CEO Herbert Appleroth recently got into a conversation with news.com.au and explained why you'll never see a pink Ferrari. "It just doesn't fit into our whole ethos to be honest. It's a brand rule. No pink. No Pokémon Ferraris!"

Ferrari believes in customisation, hence Appleroth was asked about other colours, to which he said that those colours may be alright other, less important cars, but for Ferraris. "There are other colours that aren't in our DNA as well, and they are wonderful colours too, but some are perhaps more suited to other brands," he said.

"Enzo Ferrari used to say a different Ferrari for every Ferrari-ista, as globally we don't want two cars to be the same," he said, adding: "There are many different levels of personalization from sitting in the dealership and working through all of your options to the tailor-made program where you fly to Italy to the factory in Maranello and sit in the atelier and work out your specifications."

While Ferrari customisations can range from infinite interior options and drivetrain choices, the customers would have to settle for the colour that the brand thinks is right for its cars. It is, in fact, possible to own a pink Ferrari, but you'll have to go for an after market paint job or custom wraps.