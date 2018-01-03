No new cars to be sold in Singapore till 2020! Here’s why

If you are in Singapore and are planning to buy a new car in the coming months, sadly, you will not be able to do that at least for the next two years. The Government of Singapore has stopped the growth of cars on roads to zero from the current rate of 0.25 percent, which means that people of Singapore will not be able to buy a new car starting February 2018. Singapore is currently one of the most densely populated places in the world and is already has a highly complex transport system. Smaller than the New York City, Singapore already has 12 percent area under roads out of the total land available, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA). For this reason, there is no more scope for the expansion of the road network. For this reason, the officials of the city want to make sure productive use of the remaining space. The population of Singapore rose by 40 percent since the year 2000 and the roads had over 6,00,000 private and rental cars last year. According to the transport regulatory of Singapore, "In view of land constraints and competing needs, there is limited scope for further expansion of the road network. Roads already account for 12 percent of the city-state’s total land area."

In Singapore, car owners are required to buy special permits that go by the name Certificates of Entitlements. The said document permits the vehicle owners to possess the vehicle for 10 more years. These permits are in limited numbers and are auctioned by the Government every month. The LTA said that the zero growth will be applicable for category A, B and D vehicles. The current 0.25 percent growth rate will continue to be there for buses and goods service vehicles until March 2021. The logic behind this is that it will give time to the businesses to improve their efficiency and reduce the number of vehicles plying on roads. The said limit on the growth rate of vehicles will be determined again in the year 2020.

