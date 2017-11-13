NITI Aayog plans to setup 55 EV charging stations in Delhi

Government think-tank NITI Aayog today released a proposal for setting up 135 EV (electric vehicle) charging stations at 55 locations in the capital. NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar released the proposal, it said in a statement. The proposal was drafted by IT solutions firm AC2SG in collaboration with NITI Aayog.The proposal for the 'quick pilot' could be used to provide a structure for EV infrastructure rollout in the Gurgaon-IGI-South Delhi-Noida corridor. This planning will make the actual rollout easier and faster and also save deployment cost.

The planning process is based on a five-step process project kickoff, formation of "long list" of locations, streamlining and timing, documentation and wrap-up.The proposal for developing the pilot includes 55 locations with 135 charging stations of which 46 are DC (direct current) quick charging stations and 89 are slower AC (alternate current) stations.

This deployment would require co-operation with state governments, selected government authorities and companies as well as some private enterprises.The plan includes a deployment timeline with first installations in November 2017.Further expansion of this in Delhi NCR and other cities in India is something to be considered based on the experience from this quick pilot, it said.