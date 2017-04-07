Nissan teases all new Kicks SUV, likely to launch in India by end of 2017

Nissan has teased images of the latest urban SUV Kicks before it is showcased at the Shanghai Auto Show 2017 which is set to kick off on 19th April. The Japanese auto manufacturer has plans to sell the Kicks in 80 countries, including India. Once launched, it will compete against the Hyundai Creta. Nissan has so far not been able to crack the great sales numbers in the hatchback and mid-size sedan segment in the Indian market. When speaking of SUVs, the Terrano too could not garner much consumer attention. Now, the brand plans to refresh its standing in India with the launch of the Kicks.

The production version of the Kicks was unveiled internationally last year in Brazil, and while the styling of the Indian version is expected to remain similar, the car overall would be quite different from its international counterpart. It will have distinctive styling that sets it apart from Renault Kaptur. The Kicks is based on Nissan’s versatile V-platform, but the car headed to India would be more on the lines of Renault Duster and Lodgy.

The new SUV is expected to share its engine with the Terrano, hence it may come with a 1.6-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre K9K diesel engine. However, Nissan may tune the engines for enhanced power.

The SUV will go on sale in China later this year, and will carry a 124 hp HR15 1.5-litre engine instead of the HR16DE 1.6-litre engine. The Kicks, when launched in India, would sit above the Terrano, and is likely to receive a premium list of features.