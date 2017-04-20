Nissan Sunny prices cut by almost Rs 1 lakh, cheapest automatic sedan in India now

Nissan India has announced new prices for its premium sedan Sunny. The new price list will be effective across the country starting 20th April. The base variant will carry a price tag of Rs 6.99 lakh, while the CVT petrol would be priced at Rs 8.99 lakh. The Sunny was first launched in India in 2011, and has also been through a mid life facelift. While previously the car was priced around Rs 7.97 lakh for the base trim, Nissan has made a significant price cut that may affect sales for the better.

“Nissan always strives to offer innovative products to our customers with a compelling and competitive value proposition. The Nissan Sunny is our flagship sedan which we proudly “Make in India” at our Oragadam Plant in Chennai. Local production of this car enables significantly lower costs and this helps serve our customers faster with global levels of quality products. We pass on these benefits to our customers with very competitive prices for the Nissan Sunny, our popular premium sedan,” Arun Malhotra, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) said.

The Nissan comes with two engine options - a 1461cc diesel unit that makes 85 hp @ 3750 rpm and a 1498cc petrol that produces 98 hp @ 6000 rpm. It gets two transmission options - a five-speed manual and a CVT.

The Sunny is available in six colour options, namely Onyx Black, Night Shade, Blade Silver, Bronze Grey, Pearl White and Sandstone Brown. In terms of mileage, the petrol CVT does 17.97 kmpl, petrol manual - 16.95 kmpl and diesel manual 22.71 kmpl, Nissan claims.