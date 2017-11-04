Nissan Note e-Power spied in India for the first time; Market launch likely in 2018

The Nissan Note has been spied testing in India recently, which is said to be the Note e-Power hatchback. The spied Nissan Note e-Power is likely to be powered by 1,198 cc HR12DE petrol engine and will not have a fixed charging socket for the Indian market. It will get the same EV technology as seen in Nissan Leaf. The engine generates 77 hp of maximum power and 103 Nm of peak torque, while the electric motor produces 107 hp of power and 254 Nm of torque.

The Note e-Power hatchback is the company's first range-extended car and can run on petrol. It does not need a charging station to charge the batteries that make it one of the suitable electric cars in countries like India. Nissan Note e-Power was launched last year in Japan and the company might introduce the Note e-Power in the country by next year after the launch of the standard Note.

Japanese car manufacturer is also testing the Note in India that was spotted in Chennai. The car is already on sale in European and South East markets and it is expected that to be showcased at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo. The Nissan Note is expected to feature LED tail lamps, chrome door handles and Medalist badge at the rear. The car is expected to use the same powertrain as in the Micra. The Note will get a 1.2 litre petrol engine and 1.5 litre diesel engine.

Daniele Schillaci, executive vice president, Global Marketing and Sales, Nissan Motor Company in a press conference in Yokohama had commented “The e-Power technology will be very convenient for the Indian customer. We have a request from our team in India to study the e-Power technology for the country.”

Nissan is also planning to introduce performance hatchback that will compete with the likes of the Volkswagen Polo GT and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS in the segment. The performance hatchback is expected to develop about 100 hp to 120 hp of power. It is likely to be priced around Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Image Source: AutocarIndia.com