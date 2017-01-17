Nissan launches Sunny with new exterior colour, priced at Rs 7.91 lakh

Nissan India has launched 2017 Sunny at an unchanged price starting at Rs 7.91 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi and is available for sale across Nissan's dealerships in the country. The new Nissan Sunny gets new features along with a new Sandstone Brown body colour. The Nissan Sunny is now equipped with chrome finished door handles, while the interior now features a black theme and black seat fabric upholstery as well as new black interior panels.

Arun Malhotra, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Nissan India is constantly listening to the voice of our customers. The New Sunny 2017 is a testimony to this with its spacious interior, comfortable drive feels and fuel-efficient engines. The new features and colour options offer more to our customers at the same price and we are confident this package will attract new Nissan car buyers.”

Under the hood, the 2017 Nissan Sunny is powered by the same engine options, a 1498cc petrol engine, paired to the XTRONIC CVT and a 5-speed manual transmission. The diesel variants get a 1461cc k9k dCi engine which is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The diesel variant offers a fuel efficiency of 22.71 km/l and the petrol delivers a fuel economy of 16.95 km/l (Manual Transmission) and 17.97 km/l (Automatic Transmission).

Also Read: Nissan announces new electric mobility solutions and autonomous driving at CES 2017

The 2017 Nissan Sunny is also offered with a 2- year or 50,000 km warranty and free Road Side Assistance. The car is also equipped with features such as intelligent key, push button start, while the safety equipment includes Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA) and dual front & side airbags.