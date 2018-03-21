Nissan & Datsun cars to hurt your pocket more from 1st April: Go, Micra, Terrano & others to get costlier

Nissan India has recently announced a price increase across its Nissan and Datsun model range in India. The increase in price is effective starting April 1, 2018. The prices of Nissan and of Datsun vehicles will increase by upto 2% across all the available models. For those not in the know, Nissan currently offers the Micra, Sunny and the Terrano while Datsun sells the Datsun GO, GO+ and redi-GO to the customers in India. Presently, Nissan is not very much competitive in most of the segments in India. In fact, the company is not even present in all of them but that is going to change soon as the product expansion will be done under both the brands viz Nissan and Datsun. More details on the upcoming Nissan cars might be revealed in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the price hike, Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd said, “Due to rising input costs, we will be increasing the price of our Nissan and Datsun cars with effect from 1st April, 2018. We are confident that our cars will continue to offer excellent value and choice to our customers.”

In other news, Nissan has recently inaugurated a new dealership in India that goes by the name Sparsh Nissan. The inauguration ceremony of the new outlet was done in the presence of Kalyana Sivagnanam, President, Nissan Middle East and Regional Vice President, Africa, Middle East and India Region and Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. along with Harsh Vashist, Dealer Principal, Sparsh Nissan. The new Nissan dealership is located in the Moti Nagar locality and is a new 3S facility designed and it has been equipped in order to cater the sales and aftersales requirements of Nissan and Datsun customers. The newly opened Nissan showroom is spread across an area of 20,000 sq. ft and its workshop has 12 bays equipped with ultra-modern machines and equipment, that eventually result in faster turnaround time adding to customer convenience, the company has said.